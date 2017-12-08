Dr. Salem Shahin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salem Shahin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Williston, ND. They completed their residency with New Hanover Meml Hosp|U Minn Hosps
CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center Primary Care1219 Knoll St, Williston, ND 58801 Directions
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr Shahin is an Amazing, Caring Doctor. He has been my husbands doctor since 2007. Dr Shahin and his nurse are very knowledgeable, and have a unique way of making you feel at ease while they are doing procedures that aren't very comfortable. We highly recommend Dr Shahin!!
- Urology
- English
- Male
- 1578529392
- New Hanover Meml Hosp|U Minn Hosps
- Cairo U Hosps
- Urology
- CHI St. Alexius Health Williston
