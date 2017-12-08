See All Urologists in Williston, ND
Dr. Salem Shahin, MD

Urology
3.7 (9)
Map Pin Small Williston, ND
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Salem Shahin, MD

Dr. Salem Shahin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Williston, ND. They completed their residency with New Hanover Meml Hosp|U Minn Hosps

Dr. Shahin works at CHI St Alexius Health Williston in Williston, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shahin's Office Locations

    CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center Primary Care
    1219 Knoll St, Williston, ND 58801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Salem Shahin, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1578529392
    Education & Certifications

    • New Hanover Meml Hosp|U Minn Hosps
    • Cairo U Hosps
    • Urology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Alexius Health Williston

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salem Shahin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shahin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shahin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shahin works at CHI St Alexius Health Williston in Williston, ND. View the full address on Dr. Shahin’s profile.

    Dr. Shahin has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahin.

