Overview of Dr. Salgram Jaisinghani, MD

Dr. Salgram Jaisinghani, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Sellersburg, IN. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Jaisinghani works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep Medicine Richmond in Sellersburg, IN with other offices in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.