Dr. Salik Taufiq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salik Taufiq, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University Med Center
Dr. Taufiq works at
Locations
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 8, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter was treated by Dr Taufiq many years ago. She has never had a doctor since then that has been able to give her the treatment and care that he did. He is an amazing listener, compassionate, and knowledgeable. We were lucky to have found him and will always be grateful to him. By far the best Pediatric Gastroenterologist out there. When you are dealing with a child who is sick you should make it a point to see the best, Dr Taufiq.
About Dr. Salik Taufiq, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
