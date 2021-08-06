Overview

Dr. Salil Dua, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Dua works at Prem. P Dua MD PC in Canton, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.