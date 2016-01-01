Dr. Salil Goorha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goorha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salil Goorha, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton.
Raymond Osarogiagbon, MD80 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 330, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 752-6131
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Univ Of Ut Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Goorha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goorha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goorha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goorha has seen patients for Pancytopenia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Osteosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goorha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Goorha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goorha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goorha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goorha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.