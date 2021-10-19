Dr. Salil Gulati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salil Gulati, MD
Dr. Salil Gulati, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center and Medical City Plano.
Bravo Dallas Wellness Center LLC4712 Dexter Dr Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 343-9831
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Plano
Dr Gulati, saved my life and my leg. I went into the e/r thinking I had an abscess on my leg, which turned out to be a flesh eating bacteria that I needed emergency surgery on. I ended up having 4 back to back surgeries and the recovery was long and hard but Dr Gulati was there every step of the way. Even at the hospital when it came time to clean the skin graft area, he insisted that he be the one to always do it because he didn't want anything to happen to the graft itself. Once I got out of the hospital he taught my daughter how to care for me and what to look for if something went wrong. His office staff is amazing and so is he!!!!! I'm so happy that he was my doctor because if it wasn't for him I might not even have a leg. I would highly recommend him!
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- General Surgery
