Dr. Salil Jacob, MD

Pediatrics
2.8 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Salil Jacob, MD

Dr. Salil Jacob, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They completed their residency with University of Kansas Hospital

Dr. Jacob works at Unifour Pediatrics PA in Wesley Chapel, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jacob's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Unifour pediatrics
    5259 VILLAGE MARKET, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 973-0333
  2. 2
    Skyway Behavior Center
    1907 Tyrone Blvd N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 317-2117

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice
Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice

Treatment frequency



Circumcision Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dec 08, 2022
    My three kids see Dr Jacob and he makes them feel comfortable and important. He is knowledgeable, personable and makes himself available when needed. The follow up email with a care plan and notes is great. Recommend highly.
    Darcy Dominick Cameron — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Salil Jacob, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245256163
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Kansas Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salil Jacob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacob accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

