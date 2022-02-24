Overview of Dr. Salil Manek, MD

Dr. Salil Manek, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kootenai Health, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Manek works at Rockwood Inland Cardiology Associates in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.