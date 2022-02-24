Dr. Salil Manek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salil Manek, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kootenai Health, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Rockwood Inland Cardiology Associates910 W 5th Ave Ste 1000, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 474-6650
Providence Medical Group105 W 8th Ave Ste 318C, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 474-6650
- Kootenai Health
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Anthem
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Triwest
Very nice physician. Takes excellent medical history & physical exam of chief complaint. Explains treatment plan & appropriate follow-up. Would recommend him to anyone needing a neuro exam.
