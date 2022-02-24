See All Neurologists in Spokane, WA
Dr. Salil Manek, MD

Neurology
4.2 (17)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Salil Manek, MD

Dr. Salil Manek, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kootenai Health, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. Manek works at Rockwood Inland Cardiology Associates in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Manek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rockwood Inland Cardiology Associates
    910 W 5th Ave Ste 1000, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 474-6650
  2. 2
    Providence Medical Group
    105 W 8th Ave Ste 318C, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 474-6650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kootenai Health
  • Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 24, 2022
    Very nice physician. Takes excellent medical history & physical exam of chief complaint. Explains treatment plan & appropriate follow-up. Would recommend him to anyone needing a neuro exam.
    Cindy Nine — Feb 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Salil Manek, MD
    About Dr. Salil Manek, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467573600
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Medical Education

