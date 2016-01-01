Overview

Dr. Salil Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.



Dr. Patel works at Baptist Heart Specialists in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.