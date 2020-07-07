Dr. Salim Hayek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salim Hayek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salim Hayek, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Hayek works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Ankit Maheshwari11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-3771Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Uh Ahuja Medical Center3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 844-3771
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayek?
Very caring doctor, devoted to my health issues , do understanding, helpful to all my needs. One of the best doctors I have.
About Dr. Salim Hayek, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1770501272
Education & Certifications
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayek works at
Dr. Hayek has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.