Overview

Dr. Salim Hayek, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Hayek works at UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL OF CLEVELAND in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.