Overview

Dr. Salim Jabbour, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Jabbour works at Colon And Rectal Associates Of Texas in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Hemorrhoids and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.