Dr. Salim Jaffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salim Jaffer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital and Mclaren Greater Lansing.
Locations
Goshen Physicians Gastroenterology1615 Winsted Dr Ste 2, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would like to give Dr. Jaffer and his office staff a 5-star rating. I had an extenuating circumstance and the office staff worked to accommodate me in a special way. I appreciate it so much. My procedure with Dr. Jaffer went very well. The staff at McLaren Penn Campus were exceptionally personal and made my time there go very smoothly. I would not hesitate to recommend any of them to a prospective patient.
About Dr. Salim Jaffer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1043387566
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University Hospital
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
