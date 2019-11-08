See All Gastroenterologists in Goshen, IN
Dr. Salim Jaffer, MD

Gastroenterology
3.9 (19)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Salim Jaffer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital and Mclaren Greater Lansing.

Dr. Jaffer works at Goshen Physicians Gastroenterology in Goshen, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bravo pH Testing Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Whipple's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 08, 2019
    I would like to give Dr. Jaffer and his office staff a 5-star rating. I had an extenuating circumstance and the office staff worked to accommodate me in a special way. I appreciate it so much. My procedure with Dr. Jaffer went very well. The staff at McLaren Penn Campus were exceptionally personal and made my time there go very smoothly. I would not hesitate to recommend any of them to a prospective patient.
    Mary Morgan — Nov 08, 2019
    About Dr. Salim Jaffer, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1043387566
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Goshen Health Hospital
    • Mclaren Greater Lansing

