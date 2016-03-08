Overview of Dr. Salim Lakhani, MD

Dr. Salim Lakhani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Lakhani works at SALIM A LAKHANI MD PA in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.