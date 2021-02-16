Overview of Dr. Salim Rahman, MD

Dr. Salim Rahman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.



Dr. Rahman works at Jared Neuroscience Center in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.