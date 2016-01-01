See All Plastic Surgeons in Bowling Green, KY
Dr. Salim Saba, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Salim Saba, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Bowling Green, KY
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Salim Saba, MD

Dr. Salim Saba, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Saba works at Salameh Plastic Surgery LLC, Bowling Green, KY in Bowling Green, KY with other offices in Woodbury, NY, Flushing, NY and Newburgh, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Saba's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Salameh Plastic Surgery LLC
    996 Wilkinson Trce Ste C1, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 904-7791
  2. 2
    Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery
    160 Crossways Park Dr, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 217-8120
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital
    5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 670-2000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  4. 4
    Newburgh Family Medicine PC
    8080 HIGH POINTE DR, Newburgh, IN 47630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 248-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • Plainview Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Saba?

    Photo: Dr. Salim Saba, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Salim Saba, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Saba to family and friends

    Dr. Saba's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Saba

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Salim Saba, MD.

    About Dr. Salim Saba, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023278215
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UC San Diego
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saba has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Salim Saba, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.