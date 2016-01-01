Dr. Saba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salim Saba, MD
Overview of Dr. Salim Saba, MD
Dr. Salim Saba, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Saba's Office Locations
Salameh Plastic Surgery LLC996 Wilkinson Trce Ste C1, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Directions (270) 904-7791
Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery160 Crossways Park Dr, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 217-8120Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-2000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Newburgh Family Medicine PC8080 HIGH POINTE DR, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 248-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
About Dr. Salim Saba, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1023278215
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
- UC San Diego
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
