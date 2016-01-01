Dr. Ali has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salima Ali, MD
Overview of Dr. Salima Ali, MD
Dr. Salima Ali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
Austin Office3828 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 443-1311
Austin Regional Clinic6835 AUSTIN CENTER BLVD, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 346-6611
Austin Regional Clinic Southwest1807 W Slaughter Ln Ste 490, Austin, TX 78748 Directions (512) 282-8967
Austin Regional Clinic825 E Rundberg Ln Ste B1, Austin, TX 78753 Directions (512) 978-9600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Salima Ali, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1154796019
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
