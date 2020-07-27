Dr. Salina Baldwin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baldwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salina Baldwin, DO
Overview of Dr. Salina Baldwin, DO
Dr. Salina Baldwin, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Dr. Baldwin's Office Locations
Northwest Women's Care14300 W Granite Valley Dr Ste D20, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 225-7164Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very impressed with this young lady. Took her time explaining everything. Personally called me with results. Most doctors have their medical assistants call patients.
About Dr. Salina Baldwin, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baldwin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baldwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baldwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Baldwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baldwin.
