Overview of Dr. Salina Green, MD

Dr. Salina Green, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.



Dr. Green works at Mercy Clinic Women's Health in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.