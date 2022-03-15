Overview

Dr. Salina Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at University Gastroenterologists in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.