Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salina Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Salina Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Univ. Gastroenterologists1725 W Harrison St Ste 207, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5861
University Gastroenterology610 S Maple Ave Ste 2700, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (312) 942-5861
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee is always so pleasant and attentive. I feel very comfortable that she has my best health care for my condition as priority.
About Dr. Salina Lee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1447386834
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Enteritis, and more.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
