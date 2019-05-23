Dr. Salli Slone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salli Slone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salli Slone, MD is a Dermatologist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Slone works at
Locations
Smith Slone & Sallie Mds Office111 Daniel Dr, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 236-0916
Hospital Affiliations
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Slone and her associates were very professional. The wait time was shorter than years past and I am pleased with my outcome.
About Dr. Salli Slone, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- University Of Kentucky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slone has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Impetigo and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Slone speaks American Sign Language.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Slone. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.