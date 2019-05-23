Overview

Dr. Salli Slone, MD is a Dermatologist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Slone works at SMITH SLONE & SALLIE MDS OFFICE in Danville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Impetigo and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.