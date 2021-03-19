Overview of Dr. Sallie Areford, MD

Dr. Sallie Areford, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital, Spartanburg Medical Center and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Areford works at Cypress Internal Medicine-Patewood in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.