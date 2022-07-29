See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Diego, CA
Dr. Sally Alassil, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (10)
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sally Alassil, MD

Dr. Sally Alassil, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Alassil works at Family Health Center of San Diego - Hospital in San Diego, CA.

Dr. Alassil's Office Locations

    Family Health Center of San Diego - Hospital
    1809 National Ave, San Diego, CA 92113
    City Heights Family Health Center
    5454 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92115
    Logan Heights Family Health Center
    823 Gateway Center Way, San Diego, CA 92102

Viral Hepatitis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Herpes Simplex Infection

Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 29, 2022
    She is a great doctor! Very professional, she is a good listener & answers any questions that you may have.
    Johanna — Jul 29, 2022
    About Dr. Sally Alassil, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1982044483
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alassil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alassil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Alassil works at Family Health Center of San Diego - Hospital in San Diego, CA.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Alassil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alassil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alassil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

