See All General Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Sally Carty, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sally Carty, MD

General Surgery
2.9 (17)
Map Pin Small Pittsburgh, PA
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sally Carty, MD

Dr. Sally Carty, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Dubois, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Carty works at University of Pittsburgh Physicians Department of Endocrine Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Thyroid Lobectomy and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alejandro Bribriesco, MD
Dr. Alejandro Bribriesco, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Anna Spivak, DO
Dr. Anna Spivak, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Cristiano Quintini, MD
Dr. Cristiano Quintini, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Carty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Pittsburgh Physicians Department of Endocrine Surgery
    3471 5th Ave Ste 101, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 647-0467
  2. 2
    3601 5th Ave Ste 6B, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 647-0467

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penn Highlands Dubois
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Lobectomy
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Lobectomy
Hyperparathyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Carty?

    Jun 02, 2021
    Excellent surgeon. Could not be more pleased with Dr. Carty's handling of my medical situation. I found Dr. Carty to be very thorough in everything she did prior, during and after my procedure. She was also very pleasant and she is obviously extremely skilled and knowledgeable in her field. I highly recommend Dr. Carty.
    Dennis Ragan — Jun 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sally Carty, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sally Carty, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Carty to family and friends

    Dr. Carty's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Carty

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sally Carty, MD.

    About Dr. Sally Carty, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477525327
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sally Carty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carty works at University of Pittsburgh Physicians Department of Endocrine Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Carty’s profile.

    Dr. Carty has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Thyroid Lobectomy and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Carty. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sally Carty, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.