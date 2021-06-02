Overview of Dr. Sally Carty, MD

Dr. Sally Carty, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Dubois, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Carty works at University of Pittsburgh Physicians Department of Endocrine Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Thyroid Lobectomy and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.