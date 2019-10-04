Dr. Sally Elias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sally Elias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sally Elias, MD
Dr. Sally Elias, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida and Oviedo Medical Center.
Dr. Elias works at
Dr. Elias' Office Locations
Nemours Children Primary Care11715 Orpington St Ste A, Orlando, FL 32817 Directions (407) 380-9115
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Elias has been our pediatrician since my children were born. She is kind, caring and compassionate. She helped diagnosed my daughter with strep when none others looked. (She has no fever or symptoms) I trust Dr Elias and think of her as more than a doctor. My kids love her too. She talks to them and is always patient.
About Dr. Sally Elias, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic
- 1841223633
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elias speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Elias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.