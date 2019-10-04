See All Pediatricians in Orlando, FL
Dr. Sally Elias, MD

Pediatrics
Dr. Sally Elias, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida and Oviedo Medical Center.

Dr. Elias works at Nemours Children Primary Care in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Nemours Children Primary Care
    11715 Orpington St Ste A, Orlando, FL 32817 (407) 380-9115

  Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
  Oviedo Medical Center

Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Immunization Administration
Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Immunization Administration

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Oct 04, 2019
    Dr Elias has been our pediatrician since my children were born. She is kind, caring and compassionate. She helped diagnosed my daughter with strep when none others looked. (She has no fever or symptoms) I trust Dr Elias and think of her as more than a doctor. My kids love her too. She talks to them and is always patient.
    Rachel Proctor — Oct 04, 2019
    Pediatrics
    English, Arabic
    1841223633
    UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Pediatrics
    Dr. Sally Elias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elias is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Elias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Elias works at Nemours Children Primary Care in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Elias's profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Elias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

