Dr. Engebretson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sally Engebretson, DO
Overview of Dr. Sally Engebretson, DO
Dr. Sally Engebretson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and North Memorial Health.
Dr. Engebretson works at
Dr. Engebretson's Office Locations
Allina Health Isles Clinic2800 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408 Directions (612) 775-4801
- 2 9201 W Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 Directions (763) 587-7999
Voyage Healthcare50 Central Ave, Osseo, MN 55369 Directions (763) 587-7900Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Voyage Healthcare5109 36th Ave N, Crystal, MN 55422 Directions (763) 587-7900Monday7:30am - 7:30pmTuesday7:30am - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 7:30pmThursday7:30am - 7:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr Engebretson for over 20 years! She is so down to earth, personable and very knowledgeable. I never feel rushed. She’s a great listener and not judgmental. She knows everything about me, I trust her and her medical decision making. She is a very nice person too!
About Dr. Sally Engebretson, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1316900590
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
