Overview of Dr. Sally Engebretson, DO

Dr. Sally Engebretson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Engebretson works at Allina Health Isles Clinic in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Brooklyn Park, MN, Osseo, MN and Crystal, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.