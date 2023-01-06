See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Sally Engebretson, DO

Internal Medicine
5.0 (15)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sally Engebretson, DO

Dr. Sally Engebretson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and North Memorial Health.

Dr. Engebretson works at Allina Health Isles Clinic in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Brooklyn Park, MN, Osseo, MN and Crystal, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Engebretson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allina Health Isles Clinic
    2800 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 775-4801
  2. 2
    9201 W Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 587-7999
  3. 3
    Voyage Healthcare
    50 Central Ave, Osseo, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 587-7900
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Voyage Healthcare
    5109 36th Ave N, Crystal, MN 55422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 587-7900
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • North Memorial Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Obesity
Anxiety
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 06, 2023
    I’ve been seeing Dr Engebretson for over 20 years! She is so down to earth, personable and very knowledgeable. I never feel rushed. She’s a great listener and not judgmental. She knows everything about me, I trust her and her medical decision making. She is a very nice person too!
    Rachel Leier — Jan 06, 2023
    About Dr. Sally Engebretson, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316900590
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
