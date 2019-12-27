Overview

Dr. Sally Fleischman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Fleischman works at The Doctors Clinic Poulsbo in Poulsbo, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.