Dr. Sally Frankl, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Frankl's Office Locations
Valley Internal Medicine Foundation Lab5525 Etiwanda Ave Ste 320, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 344-2080
Cedars-sinai Internal Medicine - Tarzana18133 Ventura Blvd Ste 405, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (310) 385-6031
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frankl is thorough, smart, and caring. Her practice is great with refilling prescriptions and providing test results. I recommend her unequivocally.
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Internal Medicine
