Dr. Sally Frankl, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (28)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sally Frankl, MD

Dr. Sally Frankl, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Frankl works at Cedars-Sinai Valley Internal Medicine in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frankl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Internal Medicine Foundation Lab
    5525 Etiwanda Ave Ste 320, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 344-2080
  2. 2
    Cedars-sinai Internal Medicine - Tarzana
    18133 Ventura Blvd Ste 405, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 385-6031

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Infection
Cough
Symptomatic Menopause
Viral Infection
Cough
Symptomatic Menopause

Viral Infection
Cough
Symptomatic Menopause
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 20, 2020
    Dr. Frankl is thorough, smart, and caring. Her practice is great with refilling prescriptions and providing test results. I recommend her unequivocally.
    Geoffrey Gilbert — Mar 20, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Sally Frankl, MD
    About Dr. Sally Frankl, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710076054
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rush University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sally Frankl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frankl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frankl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frankl works at Cedars-Sinai Valley Internal Medicine in Tarzana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Frankl’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankl.

