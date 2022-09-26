Dr. Sally Grogono, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grogono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sally Grogono, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
The OB/GYN Group of Austin - Central Austin1301 W 38th St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-5721
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
I've been getting my Medicare Well-Woman checks through my PCP for a few years, but I really missed my OG/Gyn, Sally Grogono. She is so nice, VERY gentle, and wonderful just to speak to. She dots her I's and crosses her t's, too - very thorough & efficient. I actually didn't have to wait long, either. I think moving to their new office might have helped that situation.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University TX Med Branch Hosps
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Grogono has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grogono accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grogono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grogono has seen patients for Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grogono on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grogono speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Grogono. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grogono.
