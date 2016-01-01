Dr. Haggerty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sally Haggerty, MD
Overview of Dr. Sally Haggerty, MD
Dr. Sally Haggerty, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.
Rajeev K Arora M.d. PC4379 Easton Ave Ste 104, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions (610) 866-4566
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Dr. Haggerty accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Haggerty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haggerty.
