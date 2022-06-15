Overview of Dr. Sally Harris, MD

Dr. Sally Harris, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Harris works at Family Clinic of New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.