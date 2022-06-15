Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sally Harris, MD
Dr. Sally Harris, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.
Family Clinic of New Mexico4600 Jefferson Ln NE Ste D, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 884-4406
Dr. Sally Harris has been my doctor for several years and literally gave me my life back. She discussed several options of treatment based on my lifestyle and how I would partner with her to follow through with a prescribed treatment plan. She is an excellent physician.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Tension Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.