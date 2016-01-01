Dr. Sally Primus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Primus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sally Primus, MD
Dr. Sally Primus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Evansville, IN.
Dr. Primus works at
Hometown Ophthalmology1449 Kimber Ln Ste 102A, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 616-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Deaconess Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1114292208
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Primus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Primus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Primus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Primus works at
Dr. Primus has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Primus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Primus has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Primus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Primus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Primus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.