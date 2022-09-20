Dr. Sally Pullman-Mooar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pullman-Mooar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sally Pullman-Mooar, MD
Overview of Dr. Sally Pullman-Mooar, MD
Dr. Sally Pullman-Mooar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They completed their fellowship with Hosp University Pa
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pullman-Mooar's Office Locations
- 1 801 Old York Rd, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 657-6776
-
2
Rheumatic Disease Associates Ltd.2360 MARYLAND RD, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions (215) 657-6776Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Langhorne Office1717 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 101, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 657-6776Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She displayed much empathy for my husband, very dedicated to his case on my occasions went over and beyond for his situation, she saved his life , she a hero in our house for sure !!!
About Dr. Sally Pullman-Mooar, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Italian
- 1912930702
Education & Certifications
- Hosp University Pa
- Temple U Hosp
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
