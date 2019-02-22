Dr. Sally Revell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Revell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sally Revell, MD
Overview of Dr. Sally Revell, MD
Dr. Sally Revell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Revell's Office Locations
Debbie Christensen MD699 Church St NE Ste 340, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (678) 355-1620
Debbie Christensen MD148 Bill Carruth Pkwy Ste 220, Hiram, GA 30141 Directions (770) 505-0023
Sally Revell, MD | Wellstar ENT3747 Roswell Rd Ste 207, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (470) 956-7815
Sally Revell, Md Wellstar Ent120 Stonebridge Pkwy, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (678) 324-4398
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Revell is a great ENT. I had been sick for years with sinus issues and medicine could no longer help me. I ended up going through with the sinus surgery with Dr. Revell. She was awesome every step of the way. She is smart, professional and kind. Im so happy I had the surgery because I feel 100 times better. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Sally Revell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Revell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Revell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Revell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Revell has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Dizziness and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Revell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Revell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Revell.
