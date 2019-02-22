Overview of Dr. Sally Revell, MD

Dr. Sally Revell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Revell works at Wellstar ENT Of North Georgia in Marietta, GA with other offices in Hiram, GA and Woodstock, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Dizziness and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.