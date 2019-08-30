Dr. Sally Salter-Blackwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salter-Blackwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sally Salter-Blackwell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Allison Eye M.d.'s PC2700 10th Ave S Ste 402, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-6440
Cardiology Specialists of Birmingham800 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 510, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-6440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
St. Vincent's Birmingham810 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-6440
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
She did hernia surgery for me recently and two surgeries in past and did a great job, no problems. Great personality and concerned about patients. Would be my choice for surgery again.
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
