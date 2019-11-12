Overview of Dr. Sally Smith, MD

Dr. Sally Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Smith works at Channel Islands Medical Group in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.