Dr. Sally Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sally Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Sally Smith, MD
Dr. Sally Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Channel Islands Medical Group2755 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 477-9922
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Dr. Sally Smith is absolutely incredible. We have been taking our son since he was born. He’s two and a half now. And I cannot express enough just how thorough and caring she is. She takes her time with her patients and goes above and beyond. I myself had some issues and needed help and she referred me to a wonderful therapist. She’s compassionate and caring! She takes the time to get to know her patients and does all that she can to help. She has excellent bedside manner and truly loves children. She is by far the sweetest and most caring Pediatrician I have ever met. I highly recommend her for services. My own son looks forward to going to the Dr. because of her. It truly is amazing to see his face light up when he sees her because she’s that nice! In addition to all of that her practice has an after hours line in case of emergencies. She’s very understanding and very helpful!
About Dr. Sally Smith, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104971746
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Mercy Hospitals and Clinics
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.