Dr. Sally Tan, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (17)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Sally Tan, MD

Dr. Sally Tan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Dr. Tan works at Sally Tan, MD in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Sally Tan
    1110 N Classen Blvd Ste 204, Oklahoma City, OK 73106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 319-1622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 08, 2018
    Dr Tan always makes you feel like you are her only patient. Always willing to take all the time needed to hear what your concerns are and actually listens. Other doctors could stand to learn that lesson from her. She is very good at explaining what she suspects may be going on and what tests and possible treatment options may be available. Very good Doctor with an even better talent of being able to relate well with patients , something that seems to be completely overlooked by most physicians
    About Dr. Sally Tan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1699887331
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Christ Hospital and Med Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

