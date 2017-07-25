Dr. Akhter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salma Akhter, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salma Akhter, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Baycare Urgent Care LLC17512 Dona Michelle Dr Ste 5, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 533-3494
Baycare Urgent Care LLC2442 Bloomingdale Ave, Valrico, FL 33596 Directions (813) 586-8686
Baycare Urgent Care-riverview10125 Big Bend Rd, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 605-3200
Florida Medical Clinic, Family Practice38135 Market Square Dr, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 788-7651Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 5 3340 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 559-1888
Florida Hospital Zephyrhills7050 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL 33541 Directions (813) 788-0411
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Akhter is a great physician. Very thorough and competent. She has excellent rapport with her patients.
About Dr. Salma Akhter, DO
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780640078
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akhter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akhter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akhter speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Akhter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akhter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akhter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akhter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.