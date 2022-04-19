Overview of Dr. Salma Saiger, MD

Dr. Salma Saiger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Dallas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Saiger works at Salma Mazhar MD in Mesquite, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.