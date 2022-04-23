See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Salma Pothiawala, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Salma Pothiawala, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.

Dr. Pothiawala works at Bethany Medical Clinic in New York, NY with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Columbus Circle
    200 W 57th St Ste 904, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 353-6772
    Murray Hill
    222 E 31st St Apt 1R, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 353-6772
    Naples Center for Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery
    15310 Amberly Dr Ste 150, Tampa, FL 33647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 978-8888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Intertrigo
Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rash
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Athlete's Foot
Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chickenpox
Cold Sore
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Infections
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 23, 2022
    Dr. Pothiawala is fantastic! She’s so patient and answers all of my questions! She’s invested in my progress and concerns! She adjusts my treatment plan as needed and recommends products/treatments based on my direct concerns and my lifestyle. I started seeing her for my scalp hair loss, and I’ve seen tremendous progress in as short as 2 treatments. I’ve been so impressed and happy with the results that I’ve consistently seen her for 9 months now and plan to continue seeing her for maintenance! She took care to check my blood levels as well as some of the medication could raise potassium levels. Her lab tech is also extremely hospitable with a lovely bedside manner: slow, methodical, safe, and always makes sure I’m comfortable during blood work. All in all, Dr. Pothiawala is kind, patient, knowledgeable, invested in my health and concerns, ensured improvements, and has a great staff! Highly recommend Dr. Pothiawala!
    Mariana F — Apr 23, 2022
    About Dr. Salma Pothiawala, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033438742
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Dr. Salma Pothiawala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pothiawala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pothiawala has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pothiawala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pothiawala has seen patients for Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pothiawala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pothiawala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pothiawala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pothiawala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pothiawala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

