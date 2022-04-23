Dr. Salma Pothiawala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pothiawala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salma Pothiawala, MD
Dr. Salma Pothiawala, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.
Locations
Columbus Circle200 W 57th St Ste 904, New York, NY 10019 Directions (607) 353-6772
Murray Hill222 E 31st St Apt 1R, New York, NY 10016 Directions (607) 353-6772
Naples Center for Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery15310 Amberly Dr Ste 150, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 978-8888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Pothiawala is fantastic! She’s so patient and answers all of my questions! She’s invested in my progress and concerns! She adjusts my treatment plan as needed and recommends products/treatments based on my direct concerns and my lifestyle. I started seeing her for my scalp hair loss, and I’ve seen tremendous progress in as short as 2 treatments. I’ve been so impressed and happy with the results that I’ve consistently seen her for 9 months now and plan to continue seeing her for maintenance! She took care to check my blood levels as well as some of the medication could raise potassium levels. Her lab tech is also extremely hospitable with a lovely bedside manner: slow, methodical, safe, and always makes sure I’m comfortable during blood work. All in all, Dr. Pothiawala is kind, patient, knowledgeable, invested in my health and concerns, ensured improvements, and has a great staff! Highly recommend Dr. Pothiawala!
About Dr. Salma Pothiawala, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Dermatology
Dr. Pothiawala has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pothiawala accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pothiawala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pothiawala has seen patients for Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pothiawala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pothiawala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pothiawala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pothiawala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pothiawala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.