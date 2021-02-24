Overview of Dr. Salman Ahmed, MB BS

Dr. Salman Ahmed, MB BS is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll.



Dr. Ahmed works at Halifax Health Children's Medical Center in Ormond Beach, FL with other offices in Palm Coast, FL and Port Orange, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.