Dr. Salman Ahmed, MB BS is accepting new patients
Dr. Salman Ahmed, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Salman Ahmed, MB BS
Dr. Salman Ahmed, MB BS is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
-
1
Ormand Beach200 Booth Rd Ste A, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 425-1212Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Rebecca A. Faunce, D.m.d., P.A.1 Florida Park Dr S Ste 201, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 447-4540
-
3
Office5440 S Williamson Blvd Unit 104, Port Orange, FL 32128 Directions (386) 425-1212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
We have seen Dr. Ahmed for many years. Both my boys grew up with him as their doctor. He is amazing with the children, extremely knowledgeable, and I feel completely at ease with the office staff.
About Dr. Salman Ahmed, MB BS
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Russian, Spanish and Urdu
- 1952357840
Education & Certifications
- U Fla Hlth Sci Ctr Shands Hosp
- Tex Tech U Hlth Sci Ctr Univ Hosp
- Tex Tech U Hlth Sci Ctr
- Dow Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed speaks Russian, Spanish and Urdu.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
