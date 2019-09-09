See All Cardiologists in Gainesville, GA
Dr. Salman Ashfaq, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Salman Ashfaq, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Habersham Medical Center, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Ashfaq works at Cardiovascular Clinic of North Georgia in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Demorest, GA, Buford, GA, Lawrenceville, GA and Braselton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cardiovascular Clinic of North Georgia
    1475 Jesse Jewell Pkwy NE Ste 300, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 430-3110
    Demorest Office
    638 Historic Highway 441, Demorest, GA 30535 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 430-3110
    Cardiovascular Clinic of North Georgia
    4700 Nelson Brogdon Blvd Ste 200, Buford, GA 30518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 430-3110
    Lawrenceville Office
    771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 305, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 430-3110
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Cardiovascular Clinic of North Georgia
    1515 River Pl Ste 140, Braselton, GA 30517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 430-3110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Habersham Medical Center
  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Heart Palpitations
Cardiac Imaging
Congestive Heart Failure
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Aortic Ectasia
Carotid Artery Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Hyperlipidemia
Mitral Valve Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Second Degree Heart Block
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Venous Compression
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Aneurysm of Heart
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Carotid Atherosclerosis
Cholesterol Management
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coarctation of the Aorta
Congenital Hand Anomaly
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided
Congestive Heart Failure, Right-Sided
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Dissection
Coronary Atherosclerosis
Endocarditis
Heart Tumors, Benign
High Cholesterol
Impella Device
Limb Swelling
Long QT Syndrome
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripheral Artery Disease
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Secondary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Third Degree Heart Block
Thrombosis
Unstable Angina
Vascular Disease
Venous Insufficiency
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 09, 2019
    I originally said that I felt the staff was rude. I felt they had handled things too slowly, but I believe that was due to my own fears of illness.
    Becky — Sep 09, 2019
    About Dr. Salman Ashfaq, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912985052
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University Hospital
    • Washington University School of Medicine / Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    • Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hospital
    • King Edward Medical University
    • Interventional Cardiology
