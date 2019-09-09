Dr. Salman Ashfaq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashfaq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salman Ashfaq, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Salman Ashfaq, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Habersham Medical Center, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Cardiovascular Clinic of North Georgia1475 Jesse Jewell Pkwy NE Ste 300, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (678) 430-3110
Demorest Office638 Historic Highway 441, Demorest, GA 30535 Directions (678) 430-3110
Cardiovascular Clinic of North Georgia4700 Nelson Brogdon Blvd Ste 200, Buford, GA 30518 Directions (678) 430-3110
Lawrenceville Office771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 305, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 430-3110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiovascular Clinic of North Georgia1515 River Pl Ste 140, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (678) 430-3110
- Habersham Medical Center
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I originally said that I felt the staff was rude. I felt they had handled things too slowly, but I believe that was due to my own fears of illness.
About Dr. Salman Ashfaq, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1912985052
- Emory University Hospital
- Washington University School of Medicine / Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hospital
- King Edward Medical University
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Ashfaq has seen patients for Chest Pain, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashfaq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
