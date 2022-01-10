See All Plastic Surgeons in Hanover, MD
Dr. Salman Ashruf, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (121)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Salman Ashruf, MD

Dr. Salman Ashruf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hanover, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Dr. Ashruf works at Cosmetic Plastic Surgery and Laser Center of Maryland in Hanover, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Ashruf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cosmetic Plastic Surgery and Laser Center of Maryland
    7550 Teague Rd Ste 105, Hanover, MD 21076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (667) 238-9284
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Fractora Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 121 ratings
    Patient Ratings (121)
    5 Star
    (118)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Photo: Dr. Salman Ashruf, MD
    About Dr. Salman Ashruf, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164451027
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana Hand Center|University of Alabama
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albany Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albany Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Ohio
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salman Ashruf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashruf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ashruf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ashruf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ashruf works at Cosmetic Plastic Surgery and Laser Center of Maryland in Hanover, MD. View the full address on Dr. Ashruf’s profile.

    121 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashruf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashruf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashruf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashruf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

