Dr. Salman Ashruf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashruf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salman Ashruf, MD
Overview of Dr. Salman Ashruf, MD
Dr. Salman Ashruf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hanover, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Ashruf works at
Dr. Ashruf's Office Locations
Cosmetic Plastic Surgery and Laser Center of Maryland7550 Teague Rd Ste 105, Hanover, MD 21076 Directions (667) 238-9284Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ashruf?
Dr Ashruf was extremely and understanding in the level of subtle change I was looking for. He was also very honest and set expectations clearly. During the procedure he kept asking about my well being and this made me feel very comfortable throughout the procedure. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Salman Ashruf, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1164451027
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand Center|University of Alabama
- Albany Medical Center
- Albany Medical Center
- Medical College Of Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashruf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashruf accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ashruf using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ashruf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashruf works at
Dr. Ashruf speaks Hindi.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashruf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashruf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashruf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashruf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.