Overview of Dr. Salman Butt, MD

Dr. Salman Butt, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Butt works at North Texas Comprehensive Cardiology in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Hyperkalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.