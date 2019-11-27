Overview of Dr. Salman Fateh, DO

Dr. Salman Fateh, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Fateh works at Mclaren McComb in Mount Clemens, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.