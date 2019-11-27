Dr. Fateh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salman Fateh, DO
Overview of Dr. Salman Fateh, DO
Dr. Salman Fateh, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb and Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Fateh works at
Dr. Fateh's Office Locations
-
1
Mclaren McComb1080 Harrington St Ste 202, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 493-3440Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Macomb
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fateh?
Mclaren best
About Dr. Salman Fateh, DO
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1558574137
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fateh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fateh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fateh works at
Dr. Fateh has seen patients for Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fateh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fateh speaks Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fateh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fateh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fateh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fateh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.