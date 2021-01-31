See All Hematologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Salman Fazal, MD

Hematology
4.4 (10)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Salman Fazal, MD

Dr. Salman Fazal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center, Forbes Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, Penn Highlands Brookville, Weirton Medical Center and West Penn Hospital.

Dr. Fazal works at Bone Marrow Trns Hem/Onc Assocs in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fazal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bone Marrow Trns Hem/Onc Assocs
    4815 Liberty Ave Ste GR70, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 578-4484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital
  • Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center
  • Forbes Hospital
  • Jefferson Hospital
  • Penn Highlands Brookville
  • Weirton Medical Center
  • West Penn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 31, 2021
    Wonderful doctor and staff. Always listens and then explains without rushing you. Knowledgeable about and interested in diagnosis and treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms
    teresa A konesky — Jan 31, 2021
    About Dr. Salman Fazal, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588755904
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology
    Board Certifications
