Dr. Salman Fazal, MD
Dr. Salman Fazal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center, Forbes Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, Penn Highlands Brookville, Weirton Medical Center and West Penn Hospital.
Bone Marrow Trns Hem/Onc Assocs4815 Liberty Ave Ste GR70, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 578-4484
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center
- Forbes Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
- Penn Highlands Brookville
- Weirton Medical Center
- West Penn Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
Wonderful doctor and staff. Always listens and then explains without rushing you. Knowledgeable about and interested in diagnosis and treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1588755904
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- Hematology
Dr. Fazal has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fazal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
