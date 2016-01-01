See All Psychiatrists in Spokane, WA
Dr. Salman Kazim, MD

Psychiatry
1.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Spokane, WA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Salman Kazim, MD

Dr. Salman Kazim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Spokane, WA. 

Dr. Kazim works at Mental Health Clinic in Spokane, WA with other offices in Thomasville, GA, Oregon, IL and Rochelle, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kazim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatry Group
    3131 N Division St Ste 201, Spokane, WA 99207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 955-6244
  2. 2
    Psychological Center for Growth and Development
    200 Gordon Ave, Thomasville, GA 31792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 226-0741
  3. 3
    Sinnissippi Centers Inc.
    100 Jefferson St, Oregon, IL 61061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 732-3157
  4. 4
    Sinnissippi Centers Inc.
    1321 N 7th St, Rochelle, IL 61068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 562-3801

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Pennock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Salman Kazim, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154437457
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St Vincent'S Hospital
    Internship

