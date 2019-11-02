Overview of Dr. Salman Malad, MD

Dr. Salman Malad, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cambridge and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner St. Martin Hospital.



Dr. Malad works at Cancer Center of Acadiana at LGMC in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.