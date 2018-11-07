Dr. Salman Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salman Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salman Malik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Harbor Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Malik works at
Locations
-
1
Woodholme Gastroenterology Associates808 Landmark Dr Ste 120, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 761-8007
-
2
Maryland Heart Associates1401 Madison Park Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 761-8007
-
3
Gruehn Bldg3001 S Hanover St # 202, Baltimore, MD 21225 Directions (410) 761-8007
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Harbor Hospital
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been coming here for 4 years and his recommendations have been useful and he is patient
About Dr. Salman Malik, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1326132101
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine / Hahnemann University and Medical College of Pennsylvania Hospitals, Philadelphia, PA
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
