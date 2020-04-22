Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salman Malik, MD
Overview of Dr. Salman Malik, MD
Dr. Salman Malik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Liberty, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Liberty Hospital and North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik's Office Locations
-
1
Shoaib Neurological Services556 Rush Creek Pkwy Ste A, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions (816) 792-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Liberty Hospital
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malik?
Very thorough. Knowledgeable about migraine.
About Dr. Salman Malik, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1497794499
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malik speaks Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.