Dr. Salman Malik, MD
Overview
Dr. Salman Malik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas At Fayetteville and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1403 N Elm St Ste 1403, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 384-9000
-
2
Grandview Medical Center3690 Grandview Pkwy Ste 610, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 971-5235
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff is horrible! The doctor is great but his stuff is clueless
About Dr. Salman Malik, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1912911587
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arkansas At Fayetteville
